eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of eBay worth $178,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

