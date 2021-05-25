Elamachain (ELAMA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.96 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $3.96 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

