Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

