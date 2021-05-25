Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.38), with a volume of 47584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($7.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

The stock has a market cap of £260.95 million and a PE ratio of 52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.47.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

