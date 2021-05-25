Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.25.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0878141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.