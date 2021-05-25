Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,781. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

