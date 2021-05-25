Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 441,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 189,470 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 76,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 61,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,529. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

