Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.83.

NYSE:EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

