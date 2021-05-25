Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.83.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

