Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

