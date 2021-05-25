Energycoin Market Capitalization Reaches $87,966.92 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $87,966.92 and $10.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011073 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

