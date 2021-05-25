Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.00520762 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022092 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.79 or 0.01442191 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

