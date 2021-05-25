Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/21/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.40 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.25.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a market cap of C$212.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.