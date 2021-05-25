Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.40 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.25.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a market cap of C$212.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

