Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

