Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lear worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

