Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

WLTW opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.