Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,478 shares of company stock valued at $84,774,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

