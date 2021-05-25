Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,938 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 919,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

XEL opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

