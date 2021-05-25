EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 801.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

