EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of EPAM Systems worth $63,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $484.42 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.18 and a 1-year high of $485.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

