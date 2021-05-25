Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

