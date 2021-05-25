Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

