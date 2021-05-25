Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 323,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

