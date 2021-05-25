ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.60

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.00. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 24,673 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

