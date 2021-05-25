Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 286.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $7,824.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.