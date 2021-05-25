Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,545. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.