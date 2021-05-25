Everest (ID) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Everest has a market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00353981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00183661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00846201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00031736 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

