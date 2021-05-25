Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.