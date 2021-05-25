Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $588,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,972 shares of company stock worth $10,393,784 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

