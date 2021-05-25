ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $16,714.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00642535 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014864 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

