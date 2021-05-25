Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

