Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,394 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

