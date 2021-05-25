ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $2,079,630.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76.

On Monday, March 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.