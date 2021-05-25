Experian’s (EXPGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

