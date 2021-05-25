Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY opened at $19.88 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $503,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $17,469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,874 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 46.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.