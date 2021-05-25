Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.18.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$720.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.91.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

