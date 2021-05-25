Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $371.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the lowest is $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.91. 490,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,078. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $149.43.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

