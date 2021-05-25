extraDNA Trading Down 47.7% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $576,990.65 and approximately $156,779.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,409.23 or 1.00340536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00035176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.24 or 0.01027937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.00497450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00334609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004182 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

