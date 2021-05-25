F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $10,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

