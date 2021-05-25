F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

