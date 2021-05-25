Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,311.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

