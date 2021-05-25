FairGame Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 358% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00117652 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

