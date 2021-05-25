Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect Fanhua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.57. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

