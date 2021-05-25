FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.36.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FARO shares. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

