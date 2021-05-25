Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.34. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $302,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.