Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $277.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.