Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,742,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

