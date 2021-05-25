Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

