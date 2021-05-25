Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.22 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Square were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 297.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average is $227.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

