Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

