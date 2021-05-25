Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

